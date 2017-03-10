Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Newest Polar Bear on Exhibit

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s newest polar bear from Toronto is now ready to meet the public.

Juno, the 15-month-old little sister of former bear residents Hudson and Humphrey, is now on exhibit in her outdoor enclosure at the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre.

“Juno has been adapting well to her new home and we’re very excited to see her exploring her outdoor enclosure and enjoying the snow and winter weather,” said Johanna Soto, curator at Assiniboine Park Zoo. “All of our polar bears here are loving the cold temperatures so it’s a great time to get outside for a visit.”

The zoo is open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

