Saskatchewan RCMP Officers Rescue Frozen Kitten from Highway During Blizzard

WEYBURN, Sask. — A blizzard that swept through Saskatchewan and Manitoba this week was hard for everybody, but RCMP went out of their way to help whoever they could — four-legged friends included.

According to a Facebook post from Saskatchewan RCMP, two members from the Weyburn Traffic Services unit were out patrolling in their units on Highway 39 when they saw what looked like a chunk of ice on the road.

While one officer was able to swerve the other was not, driving over the object but not making contact.

When they backed up to get a better look, the “partially-frozen lump” began walking towards them.

It turned out to be a small orange kitten that the officers believe took refuge from the elements under a vehicle, and then either fell or jumped as the vehicle was driven onto the highway.

The officers took the kitten, who wasn’t moving but was meowing up a storm, to the nearest veterinary clinic for treatment.

They checked back in later and were told the “little guy was alive and alert and meowing away! You never know what you may come across as part of your daily duties.”

