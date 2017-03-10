Work of Young Artists Showcased in New WAG Exhibit at Assiniboine Park

By Tyler Sutherland

New works of art showcased at Assiniboine Park will give a platform for young artists enrolled in the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s studio programs.

Through the Eyes of a Child opens March 25 at WAG@ThePark in the Assiniboine Park Pavilion.

“A child’s creativity knows no bounds. Using their hands, minds, and imaginations, it is incredible to see what they produce,” said Diane Lafournaise, head of WAG Studio. “For many of the young artists, this is the first time their work has ever been presented in a gallery space, adding even more to the excitement.”

The artists, ranging in age from five to 14, come from across Winnipeg and will have their work displayed until May 28.

The galleries are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (5 p.m. starting Easter weekend). Admission is free.

Back downtown, the art gallery will also hold a special free open house celebrating WAG Studio’s new space on Saturday, April 1 from 1-4 p.m.

