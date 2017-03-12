U of M Students Camp Out in Support of Homeless Youth

Five University of Manitoba students will spend five nights outside this week to raise funds and awareness for homeless youth.

This year’s 5 Days for the Homeless campaign aims to bring in $30,000 for Winnipeg-based Resource Assistance for Youth, Inc. (RaY).

Students Raelene Roy, Dara Hallock, George Semchuk, Abel Nyamori and Santiago Godoy will bunk outdoors in a tent, having no access to cash, identification or other amenities. They will still be required to attend all of their regular classes and can only eat food donated to them.

The students will sleep on the east side of University Centre on the U of M’s Fort Garry campus from March 13 to 17.

To make a donation, visit 5days.ca or attend one of the following fundraising events:

Opening Ceremonies

Monday, March 13, 2017 — 12 p.m. (noon)

Asper School of Business, 181 Freedman Crescent

Silent Auction

Monday, March 13, 2017 to Friday, March 17, 2017

Asper School of Business, 181 Freedman Crescent

5 Acts for the Homeless

Friday, March 17, 2017 — 8 p.m.

The Riverside Inn, 531 St Mary’s Road

Closing Ceremonies

Saturday, March 18, 2017 — 12 p.m. (noon)

Asper School of Business, 181 Freedman Crescent

