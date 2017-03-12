Crash Debris Leads Brandon Police to Alleged Drunk Driver

Accident debris from a vehicle driven by an alleged drunk driver led Brandon police directly to the suspect.

Police received a report early Sunday morning of a vehicle spinning out of control and colliding with two parked vehicles in the 1000 block of 26th Street.

Officers followed the debris and found a third vehicle at a home in the south end of the city.

A 21-year-old Brandon man was arrested and registered breath samples almost twice the legal limit.

He was released on a promise to appear.

