ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Crash Debris Leads Brandon Police to Alleged Drunk Driver

Crash Debris Leads Brandon Police to Alleged Drunk Driver

Crash Debris Leads Brandon Police to Alleged Drunk Driver

in News0 Comments

Brandon Police Service CrestAccident debris from a vehicle driven by an alleged drunk driver led Brandon police directly to the suspect.

Police received a report early Sunday morning of a vehicle spinning out of control and colliding with two parked vehicles in the 1000 block of 26th Street.

Officers followed the debris and found a third vehicle at a home in the south end of the city.

A 21-year-old Brandon man was arrested and registered breath samples almost twice the legal limit.

He was released on a promise to appear.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU