West End Assisted Seniors’ Living Centre Completes $11M Renovation

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — An $11 million renovation to a West End assisted living centre is now complete.

Ellice Place is a long-term housing option for seniors who can live on their own but may need some assistance with daily tasks. The building’s 118 studio and one-bedroom units have been fully renovated, including five fully-accessible units for individuals with disabilities.

“This is an important project for the community. There are a growing number of seniors with a moderate income who want to live independently but need supports to make that possible,” said Families Minister Scott Fielding.

The property includes 24- hour medical alarms in each suite, on-site property management, tenant support services and security.

Rental fees will be geared to a tenant’s income and service includes two hot meals daily, laundry, light housekeeping and recreational activities.

An open house will be held Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 555 Ellice Avenue.

