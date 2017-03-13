Manitoba Prepared to Stand Alone in Health Care Fight with Ottawa: Pallister

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he won’t be intimidated into accepting a health funding agreement with the federal government.

Pallister says he is prepared to stand alone and won’t bow to pressure, even though all other provinces have now signed deals with Ottawa.

He says the amount the federal government has offered is not enough to keep up with the rising cost of health care.

He also says Manitoba can hold out for a better deal that will also benefit other provinces.

The federal government reached health agreements with Quebec, Ontario and Alberta last week after months of negotiations.

On top of increases in overall health funding, the agreements included extra money targeted toward issues such as the opioid crisis.

