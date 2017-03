A 21-year-old woman died Sunday after being shot in the 200 block of Spence Street.

The victim was rushed to hospital at around 10:10 p.m. and succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff

