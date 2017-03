WINNIPEG — Southern California’s Sublime with Rome and The Offspring will play a show this summer at the RBC Convention Centre.

The bands will perform Wednesday, July 12 as part of a series of Canadian dates this year.

General tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $79.50. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. An early $10 discount will apply to tickets purchased on Friday for the first 1,000 concert-goers.

