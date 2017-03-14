Chris Hadfield’s Canada 150 Tour Landing in Winnipeg

Astronaut Chris Hadfield is touching down at the Burton Cummings Theatre this spring.

Canada’s first spaceship commander is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday in story and song on Friday, May 19.

Performing songs like his fun-loving, patriotic single “In Canada,” to his evocative “Beyond the Terra” that looks away from the land to the skies, Colonel Hadfield ties his presentation together with stories of great Canadians and tales from his incredible career.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $29.50, $45, $59.50 and $79.50.

