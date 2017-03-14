Man Charged with Rash of Break-Ins at Winnipeg Businesses

A recent crime spree targeting commercial businesses has landed a man behind bars.

Winnipeg police say between March 1-12, 19 separate break-ins occurred throughout the city, damaging property in excess of $20,000. Stolen property is estimated to be more than $15,000.

Police located a suspect vehicle on Monday night and stopped it in the 200 block of Poplar Avenue with the assistance of Air 1.

Clinton Garry Quesnel, 38, has been charged with 17 counts of break and enter, eight counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of break and enter with intent.

Quesnel was detained in custody.

