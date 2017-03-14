ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Grain Safety Program to Provide Training, Increase Awareness to Reduce Deaths

By The Canadian Press

Grain Elevators
Grain elevators are seen Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2011 in Pleasant Plains, Ill.The federal government is offering up to $375,000 for a new program to reduce deaths and injuries related to grain-handling. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Perlman)

WINNIPEG – The federal government is offering up to $375,000 for a new program to reduce deaths and injuries related to grain-handling.

The money is to go toward training for producers and first responders, awareness programs for children and a mobile demonstration unit.

In 2015, three sisters from Alberta died after they became trapped and suffocated in a dense pile of tiny canola seeds in the family grain truck.

Experts warn such grains can act like quicksand.

The safety program will be run by a non-profit group that includes representatives from the farming industry, producers and governments.

On average, 84 Canadians die each year in agriculture-related accidents — a number that has dropped by about 20 since the 1990s.

“Increased awareness, training for farmers and grain workers will help reduce grain-related injuries and fatalities on the farm,” said Liberal MP MaryAnn Mihychuk, who announced the funding in Winnipeg.

CP - The Canadian Press


