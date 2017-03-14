Best in Local Food, Wine on Display for #LoveLocalMB

Local food producers are whipping up some of their best creations that put Manitoba on the map for its delicacies.

The 4th annual Beer, Wine, and Food celebration is a chance to sample the best food and beverage exhibitors from Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

“We want to showcase what our fine province has to offer when it comes to food and beverage,” said Peter Fehr, the event’s co-creator and entrepreneur.

“It’s a super fun evening out, with a free glass of wine, live music, lots of sampling and the opportunity to support local producers by purchasing their wares.”

More than 50 vendors will transform Canad Inns Polo Park into a food market on March 18 between 5-9 p.m. Guests can dive into gourmet cuisine, take a round of samples and purchase their favourites to take home.

Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 online at LoveLocalMB.com. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to 1JustCity, a ministry of Winnipeg Presbytery of The United Church of Canada.

