Winnipeg Osteopathic Therapist Charged with Sexual Assault of Patients

A man practising as an osteopathic therapist at a Winnipeg clinic has been charged with sexual assault.

Police began their investigation last spring after two women came forward alleging they were victims of sexual assaults in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Police say the women, who are unknown to each other, attended a Wildwood Park area clinic and were inappropriately touched during therapy.

A 50-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested on March 8 and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was released on a promise to appear.

— Staff

Comments

comments