Polar Bear Representing Manitoba at Horticultural Gathering

By Brian Schultz

The horticultural team from the Assiniboine Park Conservancy is in Montreal honing their skills and learning new horticultural techniques.

Wade Meisner and Jaime Chavez flew to Gatineau last weekend to begin work on Mosaicultures Internationales de Montreal.

The two are representing mosaiculture structure chosen to represent Manitoba in the form of the polar bear.

“We are very excited to come together with respected members of our profession from across the country and celebrate Canada’s 150,” said Kaaren Pearce, director of horticulture at APC.

Mosaiculture combines different art forms, such as sculpture for the structure, paint for the palette of colours, and horticulture as the means of creating living and changing artworks with plants.

Once complete, the polar bear structure will be moved to a permanent location at the Assiniboine Park Zoo.

