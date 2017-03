Two of the stars from the “Super Troopers” franchise are making a return to Rumor’s Comedy Club this spring.

Kevin Heffernan, who played Farva, and Steve Lemme (Mac) will perform April 27-29.

The pair will also be promoting the much-anticipated sequel, “Super Troopers 2.”

Showtimes:

Thursday, April 27 at 7:45 p.m.

Friday, April 28 at 7:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 at 7:15 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Tickets are $26 online or by calling the Rumor’s box office at (204) 488-4520.

