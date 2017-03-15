RCMP Seize $25K, Marijuana and Stolen ATV in Miami

RCMP in Miami, Manitoba came across a bundle of items on March 10, resulting in the seizure of $25,000 in cash, marijuana, and a stolen ATV.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the community that morning, where they also arrested four occupants inside.

Reuben John Reimer, 34, of Morden, ha been charged with possession of proceeds of crime, possession of stolen property and drug-related offenses.

Two women, aged 21 and 44, are also facing drug charges.

A male youth was released from custody and wasn’t charged.

RCMP continue to investigate.

