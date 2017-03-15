New Journal Fighting Disturbing National Trend on Girls in Sport

A year-round guide in support of Winnipeg girls being active in sport, fitness and health is back for a second year.

The Fitness Journal For Girls launched Wednesday with the collaboration of more than 30 local businesses and sports organizations. The journal helps girls curb the national trend of a lack of sports participation.

Data shows only two percent of girls aged 12-17 are getting enough physical activity to be healthy, yet nearly all parents report their kids are very physically active.

“The commitment to our children’s future is a beautiful, arduous, amazingly nuanced path,” said Valerie Champagne from TopNotch CrossFit and supporter of the initiative.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to not only potentially enhance their lives, but also shape their lives and their realities within.”

The Fitness Journal For Girls includes discounts and free sports programs, camps and classes to girls. It’s geared towards girls ages five to 15 to try new sports and activities throughout Winnipeg, have weekly summer challenges to get active and win prizes, and journal about their healthy lifestyle, increased self-esteem and positive outlook on health.

Comments

comments