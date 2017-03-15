WAG Waiving Admission for Visitors on March 26

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is doing away with admission prices on Sunday, March 26.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors can enter the gallery free of charge.

“Hosting a free day offers the community a wonderful opportunity to experience art and culture at the WAG,” said Dr. Stephen Borys, WAG director abd CEO. “We welcome hundreds of visitors every year and with our wide range of exhibitions, everyone who visits will find something that inspires them.”

Hands-on art interaction will be available through two activities from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors will have access to all the exhibitions: Our Land: Contemporary Art from the Arctic, featuring rarely seen treasures from the Government of Nunavut’s Fine Art Collections; Boarder X, presenting work by contemporary artists from Indigenous nations across Canada who surf, skate, and snowboard; Rodin’s larger-than-life bronze, The Thinker; the newly opened Nature Rearranged, exploring the flower power of the last century; Wanda Koop’s surreal VIEW from HERE; and highlights from the permanent collection, including Tom Thomson and The Group of Seven.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries is sponsoring the afternoon.

