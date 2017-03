Winnipeg police have identified the woman who died Sunday night after being shot in the 200 block of Spence Street.

Shania Chanel Chartrand, 21, of Winnipeg was pronounced deceased in hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and the homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

