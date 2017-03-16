Manitoba Implements Staggered Campground Bookings

WINNIPEG — Booking a campground site in Manitoba on the morning reservations open can sometimes feel like competing in an Olympic sport. Fast fingers, Internet browser queues, and rapidly hitting ‘redial’ seem like the norm.

The Manitoba government is hoping to alleviate some of that stress and frustration by introducing staggered bookings.

Bookings this season will be accepted in three phases:

• March 20 at 7 a.m. reservations open for cabins, yurts and group use areas as well as Birds Hill Provincial Park campground;

• March 22 at 7 a.m. campsite reservations open for Winnipeg Beach, Betula Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, West Hawk Lake and White Lake campgrounds; and

• April 3 at 7 a.m. campsite reservations open for all remaining provincial park campgrounds.

Reservations can be made online beginning at 7 a.m. on opening day, or by phone at (204) 948-3333 (in Winnipeg) or 1-888-482-2267 (toll–free). On all other days, the call centre will open at 9 a.m.

Walk-in reservations and in-person payment arrangements can be made at 200 Saulteaux Cres. in Winnipeg and will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning March 20 for the parks and facilities as described above.

Provincial park passes can be purchased through CanadaMapSales.com and at a number of retail outlets across Manitoba.

