Manitoba Moose players are suiting up on Sunday, March 19 for a community practice at Kirkfield Westwood Community Centre.

The local community club won the chance to have the Moose appear when fans submitted their nominations through the Hockey Manitoba website in February.

The Moose will hit the ice at noon and will end with an on-ice scrimmage with the Kirkfield Westwood Kodiaks.

The practice is open to the public at 165 Sansome Avenue with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

