Teen Approached, Offered Ride by Suspicious Man While Walking

A 13-year-old girl was asked to get into a man’s vehicle on Wednesday morning while walking in the area of Arlington Street and Alfred Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the teen was approached by the suspicious man at around 9:40 a.m. He asked her where she was going before offering her a ride. The girl ignored him and continued to her destination unharmed.

The man is described as aboriginal in appearance, late 40’s, long beard and dark hair above his shirt collar. He was wearing a blue jean jacket and driving a new model black truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-2848 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

