Goldeyes Sign Pitchers Zach Nuding, Joel Effertz

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have added a pair of strong arms to their 2017 roster.

The Fish on Thursday signed Zach Nuding and Joel Effertz.

Nuding pitched for three affiliates in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization last year, including 14 appearances for the Triple-A Pacific Coast League’s Salt Lake Bees.

He combined for a 4-10 record with a 5.20 ERA in 19 starts and nine relief outings.

Effertz pitched at three levels of the Miami Marlins’ organization in 2016. The Ladysmith, Wisconsin native struck out 15 batters in 25.1 total innings.

Prior to being drafted, Effertz was 5-4 with a 2.87 ERA during his senior season at Wisconsin-La Crosse.

— Staff

