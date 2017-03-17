Bodies of 2 Missing Snowshoers Recovered from Avalanche Site in Rocky Mountains

By The Canadian Press

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. – Parks Canada says the bodies of two American snowshoers who were caught in an avalanche in Banff National Park have been recovered.

The agency says rescuers were finally able to get to the snowslide on the slopes of Mount Hector north of Lake Louise this morning.

The two people from Boston were presumed dead after they failed to check out of their hotel Tuesday in Field, B.C.

Their vehicle was found at a trailhead on Highway 93 — known as the Icefields Parkway — and their tracks were spotted near the avalanche debris.

But conditions had been too dangerous most of the week to send searchers into the area.

Avalanche control work on Thursday allowed the recovery operation to go ahead.

Officials believe the snowshoers died sometime last weekend.

RCMP had already notified the families of the snowshoers, whose identities are not being released.

Parks Canada says Highway 93 North remains closed until at least Sunday.

