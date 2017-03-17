Actor Henry Cavill Pops In on Royal Winnipeg Ballet

Hollywood heavyweights in Winnipeg this winter have been taking in the local sights while not busy on area film sets.

The latest actor to appear in public on Friday was Henry Cavill, who is starring in “Nomis,” alongside Stanley Tucci and Sir Ben Kingsley.

Cavill paid a visit to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet to tour the Graham Avenue studio, and meet the dancers and students.

The RWB posted a photo of his visit to their Instagram page.

Cavill recently made headlines in Winnipeg for venting about the freezing weather conditions on social media during some of the movie’s outdoor shoots.

Earlier this week, Stanley Tucci visited the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. Last weekend, Tucci and fellow co-star Kingsley snapped photos with fans at the Fort Garry Hotel.

“A vital visit! Everyone should come!” Actor and filmmaker Stanley Tucci found time between filming to explore #HumanRights #AtCMHR. pic.twitter.com/8cXUCY9QHw — CMHR (@CMHR_News) March 13, 2017

Filming of “Nomis” began in February in Winnipeg. The story follows an American police force who trap an online predator. The production also stars Alexandra Daddario.

