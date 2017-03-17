ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

New Performance Arts Centre Planned for Seven Oaks

Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre
An artist’s rendering of the future Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre. (FACEBOOK)

A multi-million dollar capital campaign is underway to turn the vision for a new performance arts theatre in the Seven Oaks School Division into a reality.

The $7.7 million Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre will house teaching, rehearsal and a 526-seat performance space.

The federal government has already contributed $500,000 towards the project, $150 from the Richardson Foundation and $87,500 from area councillors Devi Sharma and Ross Eadie.

More than 80 percent of students enrolled in the division participate in school-based arts programming.

Aside from performance art, the building will also serve as recreational space for the community.

The theatre is set to open in 2019.


