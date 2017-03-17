New Performance Arts Centre Planned for Seven Oaks

A multi-million dollar capital campaign is underway to turn the vision for a new performance arts theatre in the Seven Oaks School Division into a reality.

The $7.7 million Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre will house teaching, rehearsal and a 526-seat performance space.

The federal government has already contributed $500,000 towards the project, $150 from the Richardson Foundation and $87,500 from area councillors Devi Sharma and Ross Eadie.

More than 80 percent of students enrolled in the division participate in school-based arts programming.

Aside from performance art, the building will also serve as recreational space for the community.

The theatre is set to open in 2019.

