Three Men Charged in Stabbing at St. John’s High School

Three men have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at St. John’s High School on Thursday.

Winnipeg police say the altercation began in the school’s parking lot at around 1:45 p.m. A group of men confronted the student with a knife and baton, which quickly escalated to violence.

Police say the victim tried to defend himself, but was knocked down and assaulted. He was stabbed in the upper body before the suspects fled on foot.

The teen was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

The suspects were soon located at a home in the 300 block of College Avenue.

An 18-year-old man and 22-year-old man face aggravated assault charges, while a 21-year-old man faces charges of uttering threats and possession of a weapon.

Police continue to investigate.

