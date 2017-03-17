‘Unconscionably Stupid:’ Judge Blasts Man for Balloon Flight Over Stampede

By The Canadian Press

CALGARY – A man who strapped more than 100 helium balloons to a lawn chair and soared above the Calgary Stampede grounds apologized at his sentencing today.

Daniel Boria pleaded guilty in December to dangerous operation of an aircraft during a publicity stunt for his cleaning company in July 2015.

Boria, who earned the nickname “balloonatic,” tied industrial-sized balloons to the chair as part of a plan to parachute over the Stampede chuckwagon races, but high winds forced him to bail early.

He was fined $5,000 with an additional $1,500 tacked on as a victims fine.

Boria said outside court that he is still proud of his stunt and has no regrets about undertaking it.

He says the whole thing was overblown and he will have a great story to tell people for the rest of his life.

