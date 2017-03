A portion of Wellington Crescent will be closed to vehicles on Sunday, March 19.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wellington between Grosvenor Avenue and Dorchester Avenue will be inaccessible in order to accommodate assembly of a large construction crane.

Pedestrian access on Wellington Crescent will be maintained on the south sidewalk. Motorists should allow for additional travel time, and use alternate routes in this area to reach their destinations.

