WINNIPEG — A sure sign of the pending changing of the seasons is when Bridge Drive-In opens.

The iconic ice cream parlour on Jubilee Avenue opened on Saturday to mark its 60th anniversary.

“When you turn 60, a little cold weather can’t stop you,” BDI said on its Twitter page.

The ice cream began churning out to customers at noon.

Rival Sargent Sundae on Portage Avenue opened for the season earlier this week.

