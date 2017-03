WINNIPEG — Two men were stabbed early Saturday at a McPhillips Street nightclub.

The victims, aged 19 and 20, were stabbed at around 12:20 a.m. at Essence nightclub in the 2100 block of McPhillips.

Police say both men were listed in stable condition.

Details are minimal on what led to the assaults.

Police continue to investigate.

