Country star Brad Paisley and his summer tour will roll into Winnipeg’s MTS Centre on Sunday, August 20.

Paisley will perform with special guests Chase Bryan and Lindsay Ell.

A proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 20 of his 23 #1 hits including “He Didn’t Have to Be,” “Mud on the Tires,” “She’s Everything,” “Water” and “Remind Me,” among others.

Tickets start at $20 and go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

