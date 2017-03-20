Several People Hurt in Head-On Crash Near Winkler

A head-on collision Sunday afternoon just south of Winkler, Manitoba sent multiple people to hospital with injuries.

A northbound SUV carrying five people collided with a southbound car with four people on Highway 32 at around 12:20 p.m.

The 37-year-old Winkler woman driving the SUV, along with an 11-year-old boy, were taken to hospital in Winnipeg and are listed in critical condition. Three other female passengers — aged one, five and seven — are listed in stable condition.

The 41-year-old man driving the car, along with three females aged 13, 17, and 38, were taken to hospital in stable condition. All are from the Winkler area.

RCMP say alcohol is not considered a factor and everyone was wearing seatbelts.



— Staff

