Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele Lead Winnipeg Jets Past Philadelphia Flyers 3-2

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and pair of assists as the Winnipeg Jets earned their third straight victory with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Linemate Mathieu Perreault picked up a goal and one assist in the Jets’ second three-game win streak of the season.

The teams were tied 1-1 until Wheeler put a high shot on Steve Mason’s glove side into the net at 7:02 of the third period.

After a Flyers’ turnover in their own end, Scheifele scored his 29th goal of the season with another high shot over Mason’s glove at 13:51.

Michael Del Zotto scored an unassisted goal with two seconds left as the Flyers pulled Mason for the extra attacker.

Making his 16th start of the season, and his first since Jan. 16, Michael Hutchinson had 24 saves for the Jets (33-33-7).

The last time Hutchinson chalked up a win as a starter was Dec. 22 in Vancouver, although he recorded the win after he came in for Connor Hellebuyck when the Jets beat Minnesota 5-4 last Sunday.

Forward Jordan Weal also scored and Claude Giroux had a pair of assists for the Flyers (33-31-8). Mason stopped 30 shots for Philadelphia, which was playing its first game of a four-game road trip.

The Jets had lost six consecutive games (0-4-2) to the Flyers heading into the match.

It took 6:20 for the first shot on goal, by the Flyers. Winnipeg even had a power play during that span after Giroux was called for tripping at 3:54 but the Jets could not get the puck on the net.

The scoreless first period ended with the Jets having an 8-7 edge on shots on goal.

Philadelphia had a power play heading into the second after Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey went to the penalty box for holding with six seconds left in the first.

After Morrissey’s penalty expired, Wayne Simmonds took advantage of an off-balance Hutchinson and sent the puck out front to Weal for his fourth goal of the season at 4:28.

Winnipeg tied it up on the power play minutes later when Wheeler’s blast from the point through traffic hit Perreault’s stick and went past Mason at 7:02. It was the eighth power-play goal Philadelphia has allowed in its past nine games.

Wheeler scored his 22nd goal of the season 7:02 into the third period, then had the only assist on Scheifele’s goal.

Winnipeg begins a two-game road trip Thursday in Los Angeles. Philadelphia visits Minnesota the same day.

