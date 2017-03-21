Grab a Bite at ‘Stone Soup’ Luncheon for Child Nutrition Council

WINNIPEG — If your lunch plans aren’t set in stone on Wednesday, the Stone Soup lunch fundraiser may just satisfy your appetite.

The fifth annual event supports the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba, raising donations and awareness for the charity.

Celebrity judges will critique 12 soups created and served by restaurants and organizations, including 17 Wing, 529 Wellington, Argyle Alternative High School, Chocolatier Constance Popp, Clay Oven, Feast Café Bistro, Inferno’s Bistro, Red River School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts, Resto 12 – Radisson Hotel Downtown, Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Sous Sol, and The Frenchway Café.

“Growing up, my parents often went without to ensure me and my siblings had enough to eat,” said urban planner Jason Syvixay, one of the judges.

“Some of my friends in school were not as nourished and you could see how well they were doing was connected to whether or not they had food.”

Other judges include blogger Natalie Bell (Peg City Lovely), Portage la Prairie Mayor Irvine Ferris, and Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Three soup vouchers with bread and fruit will run you a minimum donation of $10. Donations can be made at the luncheon or online at childnutritioncouncil.com.

The fundraiser runs March 22 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. in the lobby of Manitoba Hydro Place at 360 Portage Avenue.

Comments

comments