United Way Family Program Gets $7.5M from Province

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will match donations to the United Way up to $7.5 million over the next six years.

United Way Winnipeg’s For Every Family initiative supports 24 neighbourhood family centres.

Funding includes allow expanded hours for family resource centres and women’s centres, quality early childhood development and programming, and food and nutrition programs.

“Together we recognize this as a transformational opportunity for marginalized children and families in Winnipeg, and a way to strengthen all the neighbourhoods in our vibrant, caring city,” said David Johnston, president, Johnston Group, who leads the For Every Family volunteer working group.

The province’s funding will also go towards parent coaches and counselling, literacy training, system navigators, and volunteering and pre-employment opportunities.

Comments

comments