Festival du Voyageur Preserving Old Elm’s Trunk for Art

WINNIPEG — A massive elm tree in Whittier Park that had been diagnosed with Dutch elm disease will partly live on through a new public art piece.

Officials with Festival du Voyageur have come to an agreement with the City of Winnipeg and the site’s owner/manager to preserve the tree’s trunk. The tree has become a fixture for residents of St. Boniface and an important symbol for Festival du Voyageur.

Artisan candidates are being sought out to transform the trunk into something beautiful to be enjoyed year-round. Artists must be Manitoban or current residents in the province to apply and will have until April 21, 2017 at 4 p.m. to submit their application in order to be considered for the project. A selection committee will evaluate the submissions and narrow down three finalists. Further drawings and/or a model will determine the winner, to be unveiled at the beginning of June.

To apply, visit the Festival du Voyageur website. Submissions must be received through the mail or in person at 233 Provencher Boulevard.

