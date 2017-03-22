Bisons Send Nine to CFL Western Regional Combine

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Bisons are sending nine of their football players to the 2017 CFL Western Regional Combine in Regina.

Representing the herd on March 23-25 is linebacker Bami Adewale, running back Alex Christie, offensive lineman Tom Clarkson, running back Cam Fox, linebacker Christian Turner, defensive back Akeeno Williams and wide receiver Derek Yachison.

“This is a great opportunity for all the players to highlight their talents that can lead to be drafted at the 2017 CFL Draft in May,” said head coach Brian Dobie.

“These players have continued to show a strong work ethic during their preparations for the combines and our whole Bison football program wish them all the best in their pursuit to play in the CFL.”

Former Bisons at the regional combined also include defensive back Luc Catellier and defensive lineman Kent Hicks.

