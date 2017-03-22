Two New Mental Health Programs for Red River College

By Tyler Sutherland

WINNIPEG — Red River College has launched two new mental health programs to support students, staff and faculty.

The Healthy Minds Healthy College initiative includes the Red River ReliefLine, a free 24/7 online peer support service for all students. The Working Mind is an educational workplace mental health and wellness program designed to promote mental health and reduce stigma of mental health problems and illnesses in the workplace.

The programs were announced Wednesday at RRC’s Notre Dame campus with the help of TSN commentator Michael Landsberg as part of his #SICKNOTWEAK movement.

Landsberg spoke about his own personal battle with depression during the presentation.

“Michael’s leadership has made a tremendous difference in the lives of many Canadians,” said Paul Vogt, president of Red River College.

We are at the North Gym at NDC where @heylandsberg is bringing his#SICKNOTWEAK talk. All staff and students invited. #LandsbergAtRRC pic.twitter.com/rR363Thk7M — Red River College (@RRC) March 22, 2017

