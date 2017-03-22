SCU Returning $7.5 Million to Members

Steinbach Credit Union is diving into its coffers to give back $7.5 million in bonuses to its members.

Members with deposit or lending accounts will receive the rebate shortly in their account.

“This is our way of celebrating success as a co-operative and showing our appreciation in a tangible way. We give benefits to our members who allowed us to get where we are today,” said Reg Penner, chairman of the Board of Directors.

Members qualifying for the bonus include consumer, commercial, agricultural, charity and community accounts, with the only exceptions being RESP, AgriInvest and Lawyer Trust accounts.

SCU hit $5 billion in assets by the end of 2016, its 75th year in operations.

