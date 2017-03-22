Winnipeg Humane Society Feline Pilot Project Receives $201K

A one-year pilot project at the Winnipeg Humane Society to support cats and their owners has received $201,000.

The project, “We Are Here for the Animals. We Are Here for You,” is backed through a grant from the City of Winnipeg and The Winnipeg Foundation.

The program allows for essential spay and neuter procedures to be more readily available to the community, while offering cat owners additional resources through the CARE Cat Community Outreach centre’s satellite location at 1051 Main Street

The project will also train volunteers to manage feral cat colonies in non-residential areas and hire a full-time veterinarian to focus on spay and neuter surgeries.

“When consulting with our community it was clear they wanted the WHS to work with other animal welfare organizations and do more to end cat overpopulation,” said WHS CEO Javier Schwersensky.

“This funding allows all of our organizations to utilize our strengths and create an innovative program that makes a difference for cats and cat owners in key areas of the city.”

The WHS clinic performed more than 6,000 spay and neuter surgeries in 2016.

