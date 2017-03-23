CMHR Waiving Admission for Kids 12 and Under

WINNIPEG — Admission to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be waived for some spring breakers beginning on Saturday, March 25.

Children aged 12 and under will be admitted free through April 2. The museum, which is normally closed on Mondays, will also be open on March 27.

Young visitors will be treated to special programming, including a visit from a Project of Heart representative on Saturday at 1 p.m., which has created an artistic journey to help young people seek truth about the history of Indigenous people in Canada.

On April 1 from 1-4 p.m., the CMHR will welcome members of the Stephen Lewis Foundation Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign, which assists women raising AIDS orphans in Africa.

Other programs include the “What’s in a Nation?” activity where visitors write messages of welcome for refugees and new Canadians that will be hung on a line, and “Little Defenders” story time for kids aged 2 to 8.

The museum will shut its lights off this Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in recognition of Earth Hour.

Comments

comments