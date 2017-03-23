Macdonald Youth Services Opens New Therapeutic Centre

WINNIPEG — A new 33,000-square-foot facility is what Macdonald Youth Services now calls home.

MYS held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for their grand opening of a new therapeutic centre located at 175 Mayfair Avenue.

Staff are now centralized in one location in the facility, which replaces older buildings and devotes one-third of its space to therapeutic programs such as art, music and cultural activities, as well as individual and family counselling.

MYS also announced it has raised more than $2.8 million through its year-long capital campaign through private donations. Total construction costs of the new building were $7.5 million.

