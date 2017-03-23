Fake Manitoba Hydro Employee Door-Knocks in Island Lakes

WINNIPEG — A man pretending to be a Manitoba Hydro employee paid a visit to a cautious homeowner in Island Lakes on Wednesday.

The man knocked on the door of an Island Shore Boulevard home wearing a Manitoba Hydro jacket, shirt and dark-coloured pants. He told the resident he was there to check if the furnace was up to code. When asked for his identification, the man said he left it in his vehicle and then peeled away.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, approximately 6’1″ in height and between 25 and 30 years of age. He had dark hair and facial stubble. Police say his vehicle was an older model maroon car.

Manitoba Hydro has advised that they do not conduct random furnace inspections. Hydro employees, most likely meter readers, will be wearing navy-blue pants, a matching jacket or shirt and will have either a baseball hat or toque. In addition they will be carrying a grey laptop. All Manitoba Hydro employees doing residential work will have official identification and will present this upon request.

Manitoba Hydro warned earlier this week of a break-in to three of its yards last weekend, where thieves made off with several items, including employee identification and uniform accessories.

