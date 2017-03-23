Four Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Crashes into Building on Portage Avenue

WINNIPEG — A joy ride by four people in a stolen vehicle didn’t last long Thursday morning after it crashed into a building in the 1900 block of Portage Avenue.

Police spotted the vehicle at around 4 a.m. in the area of Charles Street and Aikins Avenue. The driver didn’t stop and led police westbound on Portage before losing control.

Four people inside fled on foot, but were arrested a short distance away with the help of the K-9 unit. Police found two loaded guns inside.

Four men face numerous criminal charges and remain in custody.

— Staff

