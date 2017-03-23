Basketball Forward Wyatt Tait Commits to U of M Bisons

WINNIPEG — Coming off a recent high school basketball championship win, Wyatt Tait is going out on top.

The Oak Park product is a two-time hoops champ and committed his talents to the University of Manitoba Bisons on Thursday.

“It was difficult at first, but once I learned about the program a little more, I knew I wanted to stay home and play with the Bisons,” Tait said.

The 18-year-old Winnipeg native stands at a lean 6’6″, 195 lbs. and has several accomplishments to his young name. Not only did he win 2015 and 2017 high school titles, but was ranked first in the Winnipeg Sun coaches’ poll this year.

In 2016-17, Tait averaged 22 points, 14 rebounds and four assists per game.

“I think I will be a good fit and can hopefully contribute to a successful team,” he added.

Head coach Kirby Schepp said Tait will be a key part of future success with the Bisons beginning in 2017-18.

“A true winner who follows our trend of getting players, people and students.”

