Premier Pallister Still Popular Despite Approval Dip

WINNIPEG — Premier Brian Pallister is enjoying an approval rating of 45 percent, despite slipping five points in three months.

The new numbers come from an Angus Reid poll released on Friday that shows nearly half of Manitobans approve of the job he’s doing.

Angus Reid pointed to a number of reasons fewer Manitobans may be feeling less favourable about their leader, such as Pallister’s decision to spend six-to-eight weeks in Costa Rica each year, his comments surrounding Indigenous people’s right to hunt at night as a “race war” and a number of bills to curb public sector wages, reduce health care bargaining units, and potentially increase tuition fees.

Pallister’s approval rating sat at 53 percent in September 2016 before beginning to dip slightly in December to 50 percent.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall continues to enjoy the comfortable seat as most popular provincial leader at 52 percent, despite a six percent drop. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne sits at the bottom with dismal 12 percent approval rating — an all-time low.

