A new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera swoops into Winnipeg’s Centennial Concert Hall this summer.

With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of Phantom is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making it one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

The production runs August 23 to September 3, 2017. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $37.50.

