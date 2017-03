Two people have been charged following the death of a fellow inmate at Stony Mountain Institution last month.

A 50-year-old man died March 3 from his injuries sustained in an attack on February 20.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition at the time.

Carl Jessie Klyne, 23, of Swan River and Tristan Storm Fisher, 20, of Selkirk have been charged with second-degree murder.

Both accused appeared in Winnipeg provincial court on Thursday.

